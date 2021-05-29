Two new Napa County wineries — one very big, one very small —approved

Commissioners Mazotti, Dave Whitmer, and Megan Dameron voted in favor of the project. Opposed were Commissioner Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher. Cottrell favored less production and visitors.

The Franks have made wine for about 30 years at Frank Family Vineyards winery. Rich Frank is the former president of Paramount Television Group and Disney Studios and is vice president of the American Film Institute board of directors.

Taplin Cellars Winery

Also, the Planning Commission unanimously approved Taplin Cellars Winery. This is to be a 20,000-gallon-a-year winery on 20 acres at 1677 Lewelling Lane near St. Helena.

The Taplin family has been in Napa County for more than 150 years. The farming family started making Taplin Cellars wine 10 years ago and uses a custom crush facility in the airport industrial area.

The winery is to be 3,615 square feet inside an existing, 5,800-square-foot agricultural building, a county report said. It is to have 6,180 visitors annually.

Stephen Taplin told commissioners that when he left Napa Valley for school, there were only about 25 wineries. The county has built an industry that opens up opportunities for children to return to the valley, he said.