Two newborn babies were found on a sidewalk in Fairfield on Tuesday afternoon, police said. One baby died and the other was in stable condition after being transported to a hospital.
A woman found the babies behind a business on the 300 block of Pittman Road around 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Fairfield Police Department.
She called police, who arrived and began performing life-saving efforts on one baby, the release said. The other baby died before police arrived.
Police searched for the babies' mother and found a female on Central Place who appeared to have recently given birth, according to the release. She was detained and taken to a local hospital for treatment.