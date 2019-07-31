{{featured_button_text}}

Two newborn babies were found on a sidewalk in Fairfield on Tuesday afternoon, police said. One baby died and the other was in stable condition after being transported to a hospital.

A woman found the babies behind a business on the 300 block of Pittman Road around 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Fairfield Police Department.

She called police, who arrived and began performing life-saving efforts on one baby, the release said. The other baby died before police arrived.

Police searched for the babies' mother and found a female on Central Place who appeared to have recently given birth, according to the release. She was detained and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

0
0
0
0
0