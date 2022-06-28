Two NVUSD school bond measures to go before Napa voters in November

The Napa Valley Unified School District will ask voters to consider two bond measures this November, one applying to schools in the city of Napa and the other to those in American Canyon.

The city of Napa and nearby unincorporated Napa County voters within NVUSD are included in School Facilities Improvement District 1, which exempts Yountville, American Canyon and much of the unincorporated area surrounding American Canyon. Those voters will be asked whether to approve a $200 million bond measure.

Likewise, American Canyon area voters are included in School Facilities Improvement District 2 and will decide on a $25 million bond measure for the schools there.

The NVUSD board unanimously approved the areas and ballot questions for the bond measures at a meeting last week. Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti said at the meeting that the “new, innovative approach” will help better serve the differing needs of American Canyon and city of Napa schools.

“We think this plan makes a lot of sense,” she said. “American Canyon schools have different needs than the schools in Napa. Keeping bond dollars at the most local levels so that the tax revenue generated by the local taxpayers goes to the schools in their local community, again we believe makes good sense.”

The measures will require 55% of the vote to pass. The district’s most recent 2016 bond measure — its largest ever, for $269 million — barely passed with 55.99% of the vote, just above the 55% threshold for approval.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Mucetti said that while the 2016 Measure H has funded four new schools, major renovations at other schools, security upgrades and technology access, more funding is needed to meet an estimated $500 million in the district’s facilities needs. California doesn’t provide a revenue stream for school construction improvements, she said, so such improvements must be funded through bond proceeds, which are restricted to brick-and-mortar construction projects. Mucetti said that essentially means the state’s spending on education funding this year — which has been bolstered by a large budget surplus — has no effect on facilities needs.

“We still have significant basic facilities needs to ensure our schools are warm, safe and dry and provide optimal learning environments for students,” Mucetti said at the meeting.

Bond measures incur a debt that must be repaid by taxpayers through property tax increases, often over decades. According to Mucetti, the district is pursuing more “modest” measures than in the past because polling data had revealed sensitivity to increased taxes among the community. Each measure would have the same tax rate, she said, translating to $19 per $100,000 of assessed home value each year. For the average Napa homeowner, that adds up to about $86 a year, just over $7 a month.

Most public speakers at the meeting expressed support for the bond measures, though a few said they opposed them.

Opponents of the measures referred to the district’s school closures in recent years, and said the district was jumping the gun to ask for more money. One speaker said the tax increase would negatively affect those living on fixed incomes, particularly with the high inflation rate of the current economy.

But Jack Gray, director of the Napa County Taxpayers Association, said the association supported the two measures, despite generally opposing tax measures in the past. That’s partly because the association strongly supported splitting the district because, he said, doing so would cut down on the amount district residents living outside of American Canyon pay for the city’s school construction needs. He said the association also supports the measures because Mucetti has fixed “significant problems, including some fiscal problems, that were associated with Napa Valley Unified.”

Gayle Young, president of the Napa Valley Educators Association, also expressed support for the bonds. She said that as a Napa homeowner she currently pays toward previous bonds, but she sees the positive results of the bond spending at school sites, and that there’s certainly a need for more funding.

“I’ve seen new gyms, I’ve seen awnings, I’ve seen a lot of things happen, but we have schools and buildings, many of them, that are currently older than I am,” Young said at the meeting. “And guys, I’m old. So it is imperative that we look at something to help fix that. And the state’s not coming through for us, so we as a community need to make sure that we come through for our children.”

Several parents expressed support for the bond measures as well. Silvia Regalado-Zachlod, an American Canyon resident and parent, said she’s seen firsthand the need for school upgrades there.

“While we are one district, I feel a separate bond gives us the greatest flexibility to address the unique needs in our local schools,” Regalado-Zachlod said. “Allowing these bond dollars to stay in American Canyon schools will allow our local schools to be modernized and maintained and enhanced for all our school-age children."

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213 or ebooth@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.