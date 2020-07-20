Two octogenarian Napa sisters keep River Trail clean during almost daily walks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you’ve ever walked Napa’s River Trail between Lincoln Avenue and Trancas St., or the Vine Trail within Yountville, chances are you’ve seen Carol Frommelt and Gail Randol.

These two Napans, also sisters, are regulars on both paths.

But these two ladies aren’t just walking. Holding grabber sticks and plastic bags, they’re picking up trash. And they collect plenty of it every time they head out, leaving a cleaner path behind them.

Carol Frommelt, admittedly the chattier of the two sisters, said she and Gail have been walking and picking refuse off the path for “probably 10 years.”

It got started after Randol stopped playing tennis, claims her sister.

“We had to do some sort of exercise,” said Frommelt. So they started walking together, every other day and at least once on the weekends.

However, “It bothered us so much that it was so trashy (on the trail) that we decided we’d just clean it up.”

“I just remember we used to walk on that path and think it was so dirty so we decided I guess we better clean it if nobody else does,” said Randol.