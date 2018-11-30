Two people and a dog might not have escaped from a Friday morning garage fire in time had a passerby not seen the smoke and banged on the front door until the residents woke up, officials say.
Multiple calls reporting the house fire at the 100 block of Bryan Avenue came in to the Napa Fire Department around 8 a.m. Responding firefighters could see a tall column of smoke from the First Street overpass. It stretched as high as Westwood Hills Park.
A person passing by the house saw heavy smoke coming from the garage and could see flames through the seams of the garage door, according to Napa fire. She didn't know if anyone was home, but continued to bang on the door until the home's occupants woke up and escaped.
"It could've been a whole other story had she not been as persistent as she was," said fire Capt. Steve Becker.
Three fire engines, an ambulance and others showed up to find the garage fully involved. Firefighters cut open panels and began attacking the flames, according to Napa fire.
Another wave of engines and resources arrived soon. The fire was out within 10 minutes, according to Napa fire.
Investigators and a salvage and overhaul team remained for four more hours. The house escaped major damage.
One reserve firefighter suffered minor unspecified injuries. He was treated at the hospital and released, according to Napa fire.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
The Napa Police Department, Fire Chaplaincy and American Red Cross are working to provide resources to the residents.
Napa fire reminds people to ensure they have working smoke detectors. Anyone who wants a free smoke detector installed can call the Fire Prevention Division at 707-257-9590.
The fire department also encourages people to sleep with their doors shut. People often don't wake up during fires because carbon dioxide in the smoke can put someone to sleep or knock them unconscious. Sleeping with shut doors provides another level of protection from fires and gives people another chance to escape.