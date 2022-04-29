Two PG&E workers injured while working on line near Calistoga

Two Pacific Gas and Electric Company workers were injured while working on a line on Friday and closed down Highway 29 near Calistoga for about 30 minutes as California Highway Patrol helicopters arrived to transport the injured workers to local trauma centers.

PG&E spokesperson Denny Boyles confirmed Friday that two employees were injured at about 4:40 p.m. while conducting a hydrotest on a gas line.

"The team was in the process of drying the line following hydrostatic testing when the injuries occurred," according to the statement.

Other crew members subsequently called 911. Boyles said PG&E has no update on their condition as of late Friday, and is working with local public safety officials and state regulators to investigate.

The Calistoga Fire Department, Cal Fire/Napa County and the California Highway Patrol responded to the incident.

Initially, the incident was reported as an explosion, but Boyle confirmed Saturday that no explosion occurred.

"While the investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing, we can say there was no explosion, rupture or other damage to the pipeline, and no natural gas was released," Boyles said in an update Saturday. "Gas was not present in the line when the incident occurred. To use industry terminology, the line was flat."

The incident is currently under investigation by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, according to multiple sources.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.