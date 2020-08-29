Two road projects should greatly improve Napa area traffic

Bring on the bulldozers for two big road projects that promise to help ease the region’s traffic – the final Devlin Road extension and a renovated interchange at Highway 12 and Interstate 80.
The California Transportation Commission earlier this month allocated millions of dollars for each project. That will allow construction, if all goes as planned, to get underway this year.
One of the projects is in Solano County, but concerns Napa County. People leaving Napa for Fairfield-Suisun and the Central Valley and beyond typically travel on Highway 12 through Jameson Canyon.
Although this Highway 12 segment was widened to two lanes going each direction in 2014, that didn’t end the traffic woes. That’s because eastbound Highway 12 shrinks to one lane at the I-80 on-ramp. The evening rush hour backup in Jameson Canyon can top a mile.
A $77 million interchange project is designed to change this. The entrance to I-80 will become two lanes, eliminating the merge point.
When work is finished, traffic should no longer back up into rural Jameson Canyon all the way to Spurs Trail, leaving drivers plenty of time to contemplate brush-covered hills, a few rural homes and massive concrete retaining walls textured to look like rock.
“We think it’s going to improve significantly,” said Daryl Halls, executive director of the Solano Transportation Authority.
He meant more than the congestion. The project is also to improve the various weave points between lanes as traffic beyond the I-80 on-ramp heads for I-80 or Interstate 680 or surface roads.
“I think it’s going to be a lot safer, less merging,” Halls said.
Work on the project is to begin in September and should take about two years, Halls said. Highway 12 and I-80 will remain open. The project will include a traffic management plan and public outreach.
The CTC approved an allocation of $69 million in Senate Bill 1 money for the project. Senate Bill 1 was the 2017 bill boosting state fuel taxes and vehicle fees. The project is also using bridge toll money.
The other project is the Devlin Road extension in the southern Napa County city of American Canyon. The CTC allotted $4.1 million for the $9.3 million undertaking.
Devlin Road is a parallel road to Highway 29 through the airport industrial area. It has been built in pieces over the years. American Canyon is about to embark on building the final, half-mile piece, from the Napa Logistics Park to Green Island Road.
American Canyon could put the project out to bid this month, award a contract in mid-October and see work begin before Thanksgiving, City Manager Jason Holley said. Work could take eight months to a year to complete.
Presently, if an accident closes Highway 29 between South Kelly Road and Green Island Road, there is no parallel Napa County route for people to bypass it. The detour involves going to I-80 in Solano County and through Jameson Canyon.
“This now provides a (local) alternate route around it,” American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia said.
In addition, a complete Devlin Road will allow trucks to travel the airport industrial area without using Highway 29, he said.
Finally, the new Devlin Road segment will extend the Napa Valley Vine Trail, which follows along Devlin Road. The Vine Trail is a walking, biking and running trail that is to someday extend 47 miles from Vallejo to Calistoga.
