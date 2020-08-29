Two road projects should greatly improve Napa area traffic

He meant more than the congestion. The project is also to improve the various weave points between lanes as traffic beyond the I-80 on-ramp heads for I-80 or Interstate 680 or surface roads.

“I think it’s going to be a lot safer, less merging,” Halls said.

Work on the project is to begin in September and should take about two years, Halls said. Highway 12 and I-80 will remain open. The project will include a traffic management plan and public outreach.

The CTC approved an allocation of $69 million in Senate Bill 1 money for the project. Senate Bill 1 was the 2017 bill boosting state fuel taxes and vehicle fees. The project is also using bridge toll money.

The other project is the Devlin Road extension in the southern Napa County city of American Canyon. The CTC allotted $4.1 million for the $9.3 million undertaking.

Devlin Road is a parallel road to Highway 29 through the airport industrial area. It has been built in pieces over the years. American Canyon is about to embark on building the final, half-mile piece, from the Napa Logistics Park to Green Island Road.