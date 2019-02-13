Two senior officers are on their way out of the Napa Valley Unified School District, seven months after the arrival of a new superintendent.
J. Wade Roach left his post as the district’s assistant superintendent of business services on Jan. 25, according to Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti, who took the helm at NVUSD in July.
Also departing will be human resources director Alejandro Hogan, whose final day on the job is March 1. Dana Page, NVUSD’s executive director of human resources, will replace Hogan on an interim basis, district spokesperson Elizabeth Emmett said in a news release.
Filling in during the recruitment of Roach's replacement will be Paul Disario, a retired chief business official for school districts in Oakland, Fresno and Stockton. Disario will help oversee the creation of NVUSD's 2019-20 budget, according to Emmett.
Hogan declined to comment in an email to the Napa Valley Register. Attempts to contact Roach were unsuccessful.
As the head of business services, Roach dealt with the increasing funding pressure on NVUSD amid falling school enrollment and rising home prices that increasingly kept out families with children. In 2017, the district cut $12.3 million from its budget and estimated it would lose 1,389 students over five years, reducing its share of the state’s per-child funding for public schools.
Between shrinking enrollment and creeping pension expenses, the Napa school district may face $12 million in deficits through 2022, Roach told NVUSD’s board of trustees in March 2018.
Mucetti’s first year leading the school district also has seen changes in the leadership of both public high schools in the city of Napa.
In October, Mucetti announced the replacement of Napa High principal Annie Petrie by former Browns Valley Elementary principal Frank Silva.
Petrie’s three-year tenure was marked by high-profile controversies including a hazing scandal involving football players and the school board’s contentious decision to drop the Indian as the school mascot. She was reassigned to the school district office to work on “special projects” through the end of the school year in June, Mucetti said at the time.
At Vintage, principal Mike Pearson, who had held his post since 2012, was moved last summer to a district position as executive director of facilities, maintenance and operations. His place at the head of Vintage was taken over by former assistant principal Sarah O’Connor.