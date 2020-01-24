Napa Police responded to two unrelated stabbings in a two-hour period early Friday morning.
The first incident was reported at 12:43 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 300 block of Collier Boulevard in southwest Napa. A male came to a residence and reported he had been stabbed, police said.
The victim had multiple stab wounds and is receiving medical care, police said.
The case is under investigation. Additional details were not available.
At 2:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to Little Caesars Pizza on the 2300 block of California Boulevard where a male and a victim were in a physical altercation, police said.
The victim was treated for stab wounds at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, police said.
Police arrested Vishal D. Ghiya, 29 who was booked into the Napa County jail for a possible charge of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.