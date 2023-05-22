A vehicle collision Monday afternoon left a driver and passenger with major injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The wreck occurred at about 2:26 p.m. in the 7100 block of the Silverado Trail north of Yountville Cross road, according to CHP’s online incident log.

An Acura sedan struck a driveway pillar, and two people were removed from the wreck and taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson at CHP’s Napa bureau.

Further information was not immediately available Monday evening.

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, May 21, 2023