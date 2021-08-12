 Skip to main content
Two vegetation fires, one on Napa Valley College land, reported in Napa

A small vegetation fire broke out early Thursday morning at the north end of Napa Valley College’s main campus, but caused no injuries or building damage, according to Napa Fire.

The fire was reported at 12:53 a.m. on the NVC property at 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221), according to Capt. Ty Becerra. Six fire units were called to the north side of the campus closest to Imola and Soscol Avenues, away from campus buildings, and contained the fire at one acre, he said.

No injuries were reported, although Napa Police officers were briefly called in to ensure traffic safety on Imola Avenue due to smoke from the flames, according to Becerra.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, although Becerra said it was likely connected to a homeless encampment in the area.

The incident was one of two vegetation fires reported by Napa Fire in about a five-hour span. At 7:39 p.m. Wednesday, crews were sent to an area off the 2400 block of Shoreline Drive, where flames believed to be linked to another encampment were contained in just over a half-hour without injuries, Becerra said.

