Two-vehicle crash reported on Silverado Trail in Napa County

The crash, which Cal Fire reported at 2:15 p.m. in a Facebook post, occurred on the Silverado Trail and Conn Creek Road (Highway 128) northeast of Rutherford. Photos posted by Cal Fire indicated the wreck involved two sedans, a Tesla and a Mercedes-Benz. Crews from two Napa County Fire stations were called to the scene, along with an American Medical Response ambulance.