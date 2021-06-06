 Skip to main content
Two-vehicle crash reported on Silverado Trail in Napa County

Crash on Silverado Trail near Rutherford

Napa County Fire responded to a two-car crash that occurred Saturday on the Silverado Trail outside Rutherford.

 Courtesy of Cal Fire/Napa County Fire

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle collision Upvalley on Saturday afternoon, according to Cal Fire/Napa County Fire.

The crash, which Cal Fire reported at 2:15 p.m. in a Facebook post, occurred on the Silverado Trail and Conn Creek Road (Highway 128) northeast of Rutherford. Photos posted by Cal Fire indicated the wreck involved two sedans, a Tesla and a Mercedes-Benz. Crews from two Napa County Fire stations were called to the scene, along with an American Medical Response ambulance.

No further information was immediately available.

