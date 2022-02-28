Two vehicle crashes reported Friday in Napa County

The California Highway Patrol reported two vehicle crashes late Friday in Napa County, including a motorcycle crash that seriously injured a rider and a three-car wreck that led to a driver’s arrest on a felony drunken driving allegation.
In the first incident, a motorcyclist was hospitalized with major injuries after a wreck at 4:45 p.m. on Highway 121 south of Circle Oaks Drive, CHP’s Napa bureau said in a news release.
Barton M. Imel, a 32-year-old Vallejo resident, was riding a 2012 Honda motorbike in the southbound lane when he lost control and hit the dirt shoulder, according to the highway patrol. Imel was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center.
Later Friday, at 10:35 p.m., CHP officers responded to a crash at Imola and Marshall avenues in Napa. Daniela Y.A. Chavez, 28, of Napa was heading east on Imola in a 2018 Audi A5 that was involved in a head-on collision with a westbound 2015 Dodge Challenger, and the impact then pushed the Dodge into a parked and unoccupied car on the north shoulder, according to a CHP report.
Chavez and the driver of the Dodge, a 41-year-old Napa man, were taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center and treated for minor injuries, according to the highway patrol.
Afterward, Chavez was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of causing injury by driving under the influence.
