Two very different books spotlight Lake Berryessa's human and geological turbulence

Peter Kilkus has lived the recent, human history upheavals at Lake Berryessa. A group of experts from Davis knows about the area’s geological upheavals.
The result is two very different, recently-published books. Berryessa buffs can read Kilkus’ “Policy and Politics Betray the People” and the Davis group’s “Exploring the Berryessa Region: A Geology, Nature and History Tour.”
One focuses on perceived Berryessa resort war blunders, the other on the landscape across geological time. Both portray Berryessa as more than an afterthought to world-famous Napa Valley wine country, but as something special in itself.
A fight for Berryessa’s future
Kilkus tackles a topic he as been immersed in for more than two decades. He criticizes how the U.S Bureau of Reclamation has handled the seven privately run resorts on the federally owned shoreline of the massive east Napa County reservoir.
Some will likely agree with Kilkus’ conclusions and others disagree, given the controversies surrounding the resort redevelopment push. Still, Kilkus sees his book as being more than his perspective.
“It’s a point of view based on fact, based on research and based on public documents,” Kilkus said.
Lake Berryessa used to have about 1,300 mobile homes and trailers at the resorts where owners could stay part-time. San Anselmo resident Kilkus went to the lake to jet ski and in the mid-1990s bought a mobile home at Steele Park resort so he could spend part of the year there.
“That was the genesis of my love affair with Lake Berryessa,” he said.
But the federal government had long chaffed at having people own mobile homes on the public shoreline. In the early 2000s, Bureau of Reclamation officials talked of getting rid of what one called “private trailer villages” and redeveloping the resorts.
Agency officials took journalists out in a boat for a view of the shoreline and delivered their message — those mom-and-pop resorts with all of the trailers and mobile homes could be transformed into something much better.
The Battle for Berryessa was on and Kilkus was in the thick of things. He and others banded together under the name Task Force 7 and took on the federal government, circulating a petition that the group at one point said had 8,000 signatures.
Task Force 7 argued the private concessionaires who ran the resorts needed the dependable, year-round revenue stream from mobile homes to succeed. It saw the resorts as a place where retirees and working people could recreate.
“It’s clear (mobile homes) are the financial backbone of the lake,” Kilkus said at the time.
At the heart of the Bureau of Reclamation’s argument — a view shared by many local environmentalists — was this sentence from a 2003 report:
“The project is needed to correct over four decades of resort operations under which prime recreation areas have been reserved for long-term trailer site permittees, to the exclusion of the majority of visitors to Lake Berryessa.”
Kilkus calls this reasoning “The Big Lie.” He writes that “The Big Lie” led to “The Big Betrayal.”
By the late 2000s, the Bureau of Reclamation had evicted the 1,300 mobile homes and trailers. It razed five of the seven resorts of infrastructure — marinas, roads and other features — so new concessionaires could step in and build new resorts from scratch.
One facet of this long-running saga that no one disputes is that resort redevelopment didn’t go as planned.
A decade later, the Bureau of Reclamation has yet to successfully find concessionaires. It has estimated that annual visitation at Lake Berryessa fell from more than a million guests in the heyday of the resorts to about 400,000.
As for Kilkus, he moved to a house at Lake Berryessa in 2005 and publishes The Lake Berryessa News. He lives on 60 acres at the small community of Berryessa Highlands.
“I love it up here,” he said recently by phone. “I’m looking right now at a beautiful lake with blue sky and sun.”
Kilkus doesn’t end his book on a downer. Napa County has stepped up to help the Bureau of Reclamation find concessionaires to redevelop the five razed resorts. Kilkus said he’s optimistic that the county can succeed.
“I know there are some good companies looking into it,” Kilkus said.
He self-published “Policy and Politics Betray the People.” Go to Amazon.com to order it.
“I don’t think I’ll have an impact on the world,” Kilkus said. “I just don’t want (the story) to be forgotten.”
'A little treasure hunt'
Bob Schneider, Eldridge and Judy Moores, Marc Hoshovksy and Peter Schiffman tell a story of their own in “Exploring the Berryessa Region.” This group from Davis want people to get out and appreciate the Berryessa area.
“It just adds to people’s lives to have a little understanding of where they live,” Schneider said.
Schneider came to UC Davis as a student in 1966 and studied geology. Eldridge Moores at the same time arrived as a professor of geology.
Moores went on to teach geology for 47 years and gained fame for his work on plate tectonics. Noted author John McPhee made Moores a subject of his 1993 book “Assembling California.”
As for Schneider, he co-founded the environmental group Tuleyome in 2002 and worked to establish the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument. President Barack Obama created the 350,000-acre monument in 2015.
Moores for years gave geology tours of the Berryessa area. Schneider and others decided to do a pamphlet of the tour. Then Moores died in 2018 and they wanted to dedicate the project to him.
“How do you dedicate a pamphlet?” Schneider said. “We made it a book.”
The book gives the basics of the area’s geologic history. It also has a tour that can be started in either Napa or Winters.
“It’s like a little treasure hunt, in some regards,” Schneider said.
One of his favorite treasures is an outcrop of eclogite on Highway 128 between Lake Hennessey and Nichelini Family Winery. Eclogite is a metamorphic rock created as a tectonic plate is subducted deeper and deeper beneath the earth's crust. Somehow, this rock along Highway 128 uplifted to the surface.
The book also has cultural and historic notes about the region. Schneider said the geology, natural history, biology, Native American history, and the mining and ranching history make the Berryessa area an “incredibly rich place.”
Of course, the Berryessa landscape looks different than when the authors wrote the book. The Hennessey and Glass fires in August and September 2020 blackened most of the area.
Some areas have more severe burns than others, Schneider said. Vegetation needs fire occasionally, though he wondered how climate change will affect the revegetation.
“The landscape will come back,” Schneider said.
And now the authors need to update the fire section of their book, he added.
“Exploring the Berryessa Region: A Geology, Nature and History Tour” is published by Backcountry Press. Go to backcountrypress.com for more information.
