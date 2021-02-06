Two very different books spotlight Lake Berryessa's human and geological turbulence

“The project is needed to correct over four decades of resort operations under which prime recreation areas have been reserved for long-term trailer site permittees, to the exclusion of the majority of visitors to Lake Berryessa.”

Kilkus calls this reasoning “The Big Lie.” He writes that “The Big Lie” led to “The Big Betrayal.”

By the late 2000s, the Bureau of Reclamation had evicted the 1,300 mobile homes and trailers. It razed five of the seven resorts of infrastructure — marinas, roads and other features — so new concessionaires could step in and build new resorts from scratch.

One facet of this long-running saga that no one disputes is that resort redevelopment didn’t go as planned.

A decade later, the Bureau of Reclamation has yet to successfully find concessionaires. It has estimated that annual visitation at Lake Berryessa fell from more than a million guests in the heyday of the resorts to about 400,000.

As for Kilkus, he moved to a house at Lake Berryessa in 2005 and publishes The Lake Berryessa News. He lives on 60 acres at the small community of Berryessa Highlands.

“I love it up here,” he said recently by phone. “I’m looking right now at a beautiful lake with blue sky and sun.”