Two Yountville Veterans Home employees test positive for coronavirus

As of last week, no other Veterans Home staff members or residents were showing symptoms of COVID-19, the home's administrator, Lisa Peake, said in a letter distributed to residents and obtained by the Register.

“One of the employees does not regularly come in contact with residents and the other was last at the home more than a week ago,” she wrote. “... Nonetheless, we are taking all necessary precautions and will be following all infection control procedures, which include identifying and notifying anyone who may have come in contact with the employees when they were last here.”

Messages left with Peake, Yountville home spokesperson Joshua Kiser and CalVet spokesperson Lindsey Sin were not immediately returned.

Residents at the Yountville home who live in other areas of the campus are being tested for the virus this week, according to Sloan of the Allied Council. “I'm an optimist and I'm going to figure they'll all be negative,” he said, although adding that a positive test may extend a two-week quarantine period to other parts of the home.

Both of the employees to contract the virus did so after being exposed to people outside of the Yountville complex, Peake said in her letter to residents.