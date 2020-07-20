Two Yountville Veterans Home employees test positive for coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has touched America's largest military retirement community, as two employees of the Veterans Home of California at Yountville have reportedly tested positive for the pathogen.
Residents confirmed to the Napa Valley Register that the Yountville complex's roughly 730 residents – military retirees and their spouses – received a letter Wednesday informing them of the COVID-19 cases on staff. Those living in two of the home's residential sections, E and H, have been placed under a 14-day quarantine due to possible contact with an infected staff member working in one of the blocks, according to Gary Sloan, chairman of the home's Allied Council.
The illnesses were the first to be attributed to the coronavirus at the Veterans Home since the pandemic triggered a general shelter-at-home order imposed by Napa County and California in March. California's Department of Veterans Affairs, which operates the Yountville home and seven others across the state, closed its facilities to the public on March 15 to ward off COVID-19, which has caused more than 140,000 deaths nationwide and taken an especially heavy toll at many group homes occupied by seniors whose age and medical conditions have made them especially vulnerable to the disease.
“I think everybody was aware from the beginning we were likely to have the virus at some point,” Jac Warren, a resident of the Yountville home, said Monday afternoon.
As of last week, no other Veterans Home staff members or residents were showing symptoms of COVID-19, the home's administrator, Lisa Peake, said in a letter distributed to residents and obtained by the Register.
“One of the employees does not regularly come in contact with residents and the other was last at the home more than a week ago,” she wrote. “... Nonetheless, we are taking all necessary precautions and will be following all infection control procedures, which include identifying and notifying anyone who may have come in contact with the employees when they were last here.”
Messages left with Peake, Yountville home spokesperson Joshua Kiser and CalVet spokesperson Lindsey Sin were not immediately returned.
Residents at the Yountville home who live in other areas of the campus are being tested for the virus this week, according to Sloan of the Allied Council. “I'm an optimist and I'm going to figure they'll all be negative,” he said, although adding that a positive test may extend a two-week quarantine period to other parts of the home.
Both of the employees to contract the virus did so after being exposed to people outside of the Yountville complex, Peake said in her letter to residents.
CalVet has conducted more than 820 coronavirus tests on residents of the Yountville home, and nearly 1,200 for the site's work force of about 860, Peake added.
Thirty-four of some 2,300 employees in the state Veterans Home network have tested positive for the coronavirus, one of them twice, Sin said in a statement to the Press Democrat in Santa Rosa. Four residents in the network also have contracted COVID-19, of whom two have died, she added.
“What we can tell you is that among our approximately 2,300 employees across our eight homes, we've administered 3,030 tests and 34 have come back positive (one was the same employee twice),” the statement said. “All but six of those employees have been cleared to return to work. Among our approximately 2,100 residents, we've administered 3,230 tests, and four have come back positive. Sadly, two of those elderly veterans have passed away.”
Safety measures passed at the start of the pandemic remain in place on Veterans Home grounds four months later, including a stop to group meetings and activities and the closing of the dining room in favor of grab-and-go food service or delivery. Residents also are required to wear face coverings when leaving their living quarters, according to Warren.
Visits to Veterans Homes in California have been suspended for all except relatives of those staying in hospice-care units. Group trips and activities also were suspended, and Yountville home staff have assisted residents in contacting loved ones via video calling.
