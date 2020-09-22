U.S. Attorney's Office: Napa gang member charged with unlawful possession of a firearm

SAN FRANCISCO – A criminal complaint was unsealed Friday in federal court charging Eduardo Bermudez Gomez, 28, of Napa with unlawful possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney David L. Anderson.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 1 Gomez, a twice-convicted felon, is alleged to have been driving under the influence in Napa and brandishing a firearm at passersby.
After receiving reports of a possible DUI, Napa Police officers identified Gomez’s vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Freeway Drive. Gomez fled the traffic stop, subsequently crashed his vehicle into five parked cars, and overturned his own vehicle.
Officers arrested Gomez and found a .25 caliber Beretta handgun on his person and a 9mm Ruger handgun at the scene. Two rounds of 9mm ammunition along with 0.3 grams of cocaine were also recovered.
Earlier that evening, Gomez is reported have to nearly crashed with a separate driver by driving directly at her, and to have brandished his firearm at another vehicle which contained two innocent victims, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. Gomez is associated with the Sureños, officials said.
Gomez was arrested Sept. 17, 2020 on the federal charge. He is currently in federal custody.
