U.S. Attorney's Office: Napa gang member charged with unlawful possession of a firearm

SAN FRANCISCO – A criminal complaint was unsealed Friday in federal court charging Eduardo Bermudez Gomez, 28, of Napa with unlawful possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney David L. Anderson.

According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 1 Gomez, a twice-convicted felon, is alleged to have been driving under the influence in Napa and brandishing a firearm at passersby.

After receiving reports of a possible DUI, Napa Police officers identified Gomez’s vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Freeway Drive. Gomez fled the traffic stop, subsequently crashed his vehicle into five parked cars, and overturned his own vehicle.

Officers arrested Gomez and found a .25 caliber Beretta handgun on his person and a 9mm Ruger handgun at the scene. Two rounds of 9mm ammunition along with 0.3 grams of cocaine were also recovered.