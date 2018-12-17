The $867 million federal farm bill recently passed by the U.S. Congress contains provisions that will benefit the domestic wine industry.
Under the legislation, the Department of Agriculture's Market Access Program will continue its annual funding level of $200 million for marketing exports to foreign countries. The Wine Institute, the state's largest wine trade group, receives funding through the program. In fiscal year 2018, it received $5.5 million.
The Specialty Crop Research Initiative will receive $80 million per year, which will boost its overall funding by $25 million annually after a revamp to the program.
"It has been a vital source of funding for grape and wine research across the country, often including multi-state projects involving various institutions," Jim Trezise, president of the WineAmerica trade group, wrote in an email to supporters.
The Specialty Crop Block Grants program will receive $85 million annually. Lawmakers also reformed the program to make it easier to fund multi-state projects, Trezise said.