SAN FRANCISCO -- A federal judge will hear arguments Friday on a political campaign committee's bid for a preliminary injunction blocking new donor disclosure rules enacted by San Francisco voters in November.
The rules, approved as part of Proposition F of 2019, require that newspaper and broadcast campaign ads must list donor names and amounts for the top three contributions of $5,000 or more. When one of the top donors is a committee, the ads must also identify the top two so-called "secondary contributors," or the people behind the committee.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer will consider the political committee's claim that the rules violate the its free-speech rights because the required disclosures take up so much space they "effectively drown out" the political message.
City lawyers defending the rules argued in a brief, "The public interest favors disclosure of the information the voters need to make informed decisions."
The committee opposing the rules is supporting Proposition B, an earthquake safety bond measure on the March 3 ballot. The group calls itself "Yes on Prop B, Committee in Support of the Earthquake Safety and Emergency Response Bond."
But in a dispute that is not part of the federal case, San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 President Shon Buford says that a committee he leads also uses the name "Yes on B" and is the measure's official campaign committee. In a letter this week, he asked the other committee to cease and desist using "Yes on B" in its name.
The arguments before Breyer will focus on the rules concerning primary and secondary donors in the cases of newspaper ads larger than 5 inches by 5 inches and audio and video ads lasting more than 30 seconds. In their Feb. 7 brief, city lawyers conceded that the rules would burden free speech when applied to small print ads less than 5 inches by 5 inches, and in radio and televisions ads of less than 30 seconds.
At the city's request, Breyer issued a partial preliminary injunction on Wednesday, blocking implementation of the rules for the smaller newspaper ads and digital and audio ads lasting less than 30 seconds. The rules for larger-format ads remain in dispute.