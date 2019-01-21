U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, announced Monday her intention to run for president in 2020 as someone who will fight for the people of the country, according to her campaign.
Harris, who made the announcement on Monday morning live on ABC's Good Morning America from New York City, served as San Francisco's district attorney from 2003-2010, before being elected as California's attorney general in 2010. She was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016.
"This is a moment in time that I feel a sense of responsibility to stand up and fight for the best of who we are," Harris said on the national morning show, according to her campaign. "My entire career has been focused on keeping people safe. It is probably one of the things that has motivated me more than anything else."
Touted as a career prosecutor by her campaign, Harris is a graduate of Howard University in Washington, D.C., and the University of California Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco.
Harris was born in Oakland and will hold a campaign launch rally on Sunday at Oakland City Hall at 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza at noon.