Would you pay $2.49 to get a McDonald’s Big Mac, Sweetie Pie’s cookie or steak dinner from Napa Sport delivered to your doorstep?
Uber Eats is betting yes.
On Aug. 10 food delivery service Uber Eats launched in Napa.
The same technology company that brought people access to rides at the touch of a button is now doing the same for food delivery. With just a click --plus a delivery fee -- drivers will now deliver your favorite foods from at least six local eateries.
“We're thrilled to be partnering with some great restaurants in Napa,” said Nathan Hambley, Uber spokesman.
With Uber Eats, residents and visitors in Napa “can get the food they love quickly and conveniently,” he said.
Uber Eats is for "anyone who wants an easy and reliable way to get their favorite food – no matter what they’re doing or where they are,” Hambley said.
The delivery, or booking, fee in Napa can range from free to $2.49 or higher. The fee depends on how many people want to use the service, how many delivery partners are on the road in a certain area, and how far the delivery location is from the restaurant, said Hambley. The fee is in addition to the cost of the meal.
Paul Slack, the owner of Melted on Pearl Street, was one of the first to sign up in Napa with Uber Eats.
“It just seemed like a good idea for my business,” said Slack.
Hambley declined to discuss the service fee percentage the Napa Uber Eats partners are paying.
“Restaurants that partner with Uber Eats pay a service fee based on a percentage of sales through the app. It varies by city,” said Hambley.
Slack said he is paying Uber Eats 30 percent of the cost of the ordered items. “I’m taking a little bit of a hit” financially, acknowledged Slack. But he thinks the extra Uber Eats business will supplement his regular walk-in traffic.
Slack said he did not raise his prices to cover the 30 percent commission the company takes.
“We generally ask restaurants to keep their prices the same” for Uber Eats orders, said Hambley.
Since the Uber Eats officially launched in Napa on Aug. 10, Slack said he’s had six or seven orders. “That’s not that many,” he said. On Tuesday afternoon, delivery from Melted to 1615 Soscol Ave. was listed as “free.”
He doesn’t want to be overwhelmed with Uber Eats orders, said Slack. If he gets too many Uber Eats orders, he may temporarily stop participating altogether because he couldn’t absorb the 30 percent loss. He controls when he accepts Uber Eats orders or when he turns the system on or off. He can also withdraw from the program when he chooses.
“It’s trial and error, we’ll see what happens,” he said. Before Uber Eat, Melted didn’t offer a delivery service. “We did in the beginning” when Melted first opened, “but it was a hassle so we stopped.”
Uber Eats may benefit some restaurants, but not all, Slack thought. When restaurants often operate with a 5 to 10 percent profit margin, paying 30 percent “could hurt he restaurant,” he said.
Toni Chiappetta, owner of Sweetie Pies, said she signed up with Uber Eats because the Uber name is so well known.
“This is another form of marketing to get us out there,” she said. Uber Eats customers can order anything from her menu, Chiappetta said, from a single cookie to an entire cake or pie. On Tuesday morning, the delivery fee to 1615 Soscol Ave. was $2.49.
As for paying Uber Eats 30 percent of the meal items ordered, “I was not happy about that,” she admitted. But by accepting Uber Eats orders, “it’s a sale we wouldn’t be able to get otherwise,” she said. She has not raised her food prices either.
“I’m going to see if it pans out,” she said. “If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work.”
As of Monday Sweetie Pies had gotten just two orders from Uber Eats, “which surprised me,” she said. However, the business is new to Napa, she noted. “I’m sure it will pick up.”
One of those first orders came in during a busy part of the day, but “we were able to get it out on time. It was worth it,” she said.
Participating restaurants receive a dedicated Uber Eats order terminal. When an order is placed, the restaurants gets a notification, which they need to quickly accept or decline, said Slack. When the order is close to being ready, the Uber Eats driver is notified.
Uber Eats facilitates food delivery though an app separate from Uber's rideshare app because requesting a ride and ordering a meal are two different experiences, said an Uber Eats news release. The similarity, however, is that Uber makes both easy and reliable.
Customers use the Uber Eats app to choose the restaurant and food they want to order and add it to their “cart.”
At check out, the customer will see the delivery address, an estimated delivery time, and the price of the order including tax and booking fee.
Customers then track the order on the app.
“First you’ll see the restaurant accept and start prepping,” the company explained. “Then, when the order’s almost ready, a nearby Uber partner – in a car, on a bike, or scooter – will go to the restaurant to pick it up. Next, they’ll drive or ride to you.”
Just like with an Uber ride, “You’ll be able to see their name and photo and track progress on the map.”
Uber Eats isn’t the first such service to open in Napa. For example, Door Dash, a competitor, offers delivery from more than 75 Napa restaurants and cafes including C CASA, Nation’s Giant Hamburgers, Denny’s, Jack in the Box, Genova Delicatessen, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Starbucks and Kitchen Door. Grubhub and other such businesses also operate in Napa.
When ordering on DoorDash, customers pay for the price of their food and any local taxes, plus a delivery fee, an optional Dasher tip and a service fee, said the company website.
However, for most of the Napa restaurants listed on the DoorDash order page on Tuesday, delivery was currently listed as “free.”
Pizza restaurants have long delivered in Napa. Most pizza chains don't charge a separate delivery fee.