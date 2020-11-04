Uber, Lyft spend big, win in California vote about drivers

The companies sought an exemption, taking their fight to voters with a campaign that included TV ads, mailers and messages that appeared on their app for both customers and drivers.

Opponents said the companies exploit drivers to keep profits high and the ballot measure would deprive workers of rights like overtime pay and workers’ compensation.

Supporters said the measure would allow drivers to maintain the freedom to work hours they choose and would provide other benefits.

Bill French, 62, a former high school baseball coach who voted for the measure in Huntington Beach, said he retired early so he could supplement his pay as an Uber driver and work when he wants.

“I don’t need them to control me and tell me when I’m going to work and not going to work,” French said.

More than $225 million was spent on the race, with unions kicking in about $20 million of that.