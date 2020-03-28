UC Davis researchers rushing to develop new treatments to stop corononavirus spread

Dr. Dennis Hartigan-O’Connor, a scientist at the Primate Research Center, said the antibody treatments are so effective that it makes him hopeful.

“We know that the convalescent plasma seems to be protective,” Hartigan-O’Connor said. “That’s not always true for every virus, so it’s a very good sign.”

That also is potentially good news for developing a vaccine, he said, and that would allow the global population to gain “herd immunity.” UC Davis has begun vaccine trials in monkeys — a three- to six-month process that will typically move to phase one clinical trials in humans, meaning they will test the safety of the vaccine on groups of up to 200 people.

Vaccines can’t be rushed into use

Vaccines, however, can take a year to 18 months to move through clinical trials before they are ready to use on the general population, Hartigan-O’Connor said, adding that is necessary time “to make sure the vaccine is safe and doesn’t do more harm than good.” The FDA, however, can fast-track a drug that works well.