UK variant of coronavirus identified in Sonoma County

After almost a year of fighting the ongoing pandemic disease, there's now a race to vaccinate as many county residents as possible before a more dangerous COVID-19 variant, such as the U.K. one, becomes the dominant strain. This all-out effort is being replicated in other parts of California, and in many areas of the country and world.

Baldwin said the U.K. variant does spread easier and there is a potential that it could circulate quickly in the county and across the state.

"It's unknown right now, at least for California, if it's going to contribute significantly to another surge or an increase in the number of cases. We don't know yet," she said. "We're watching it, and the state is watching it."

Swartzberg said the latest scientific data suggested the U.K. variant is between 40% and 45% more transmissible than the early strain of COVID-19. Some data indicated that it may cause more severe illness, he said, but such claims are still speculation.

This variant has probably been in the United State since September or October, but did not become prominent until early January, experts said.

"Right now, it is doubling every nine to 10 days," Swartzberg said of the U.K. strain. "It will likely become the dominant strain by the end of this month."