Ukraine refugees find home in Napa, welcome baby

It’s only been about four months, but oh how life has changed for Igor Romanchenko and his family.

It all started back in late February, some 6,000 miles from Napa Valley. That’s when Russian forces first invaded Ukraine. The military was bombing cities across the country. Millions evacuated, many on foot.

Igor Romanchenko’s grandmother Larysa Berezovska, his pregnant wife Anastasiia and his young daughter Emma, fled their home in Odesa. Romanchenko, who was working at sea, met them in Poland.

After flying to Canada and walking across the U.S. border, the family made their way to California. By early April, they connected with Bob and Jean Edwards of St. Helena. The couple brought them to stay at their property in rural St. Helena.

“Many good things happened after that," said Igor Romanchenko.

Members in St. Helena and around the county rallied to help. A car was loaned. A Go Fund Me campaign was launched. The family was able to apply for aid and legal help.

“Thank you for all people,” who have supported them, said Romanchenko. “Each dollar was very big assistance for us,” he said. “Very helpful.”

More good news followed. Igor Romanchenko’s mother, Svitlana Romanchenko, who had traveled to the U.S. separately from the family, joined them after leaving her temporary housing in Sacramento.

And lastly, they welcomed a new U.S. citizen, and Napa native, to the family: Mark Romanchenko. Baby Mark was born on May 30, at 11:21 a.m., at Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

Knowing the Romanchenko’s housing in St. Helena would be short-term, John Schrader and Nyra Krstovich of Napa stepped forward with another kind offer.

They have a home on Monticello Road which would be vacant due to a construction project on the property.

“We found the perfect tenants,” Schrader said, with a smile. “They can stay there,” for possibly as long as a year.

After all, it’s an American tradition to welcome immigrants, Schrader noted. “It’s the foundation of our country.”

“It’s what you should do,” Krstovich said. Yes, most people want to help Ukrainian refugees, “but not everybody has the means to do it. It’s nice that we have the means.”

More locals stepped up, including realtor Hillary Ryan, banker Stefani Phipps and volunteer Norman Manzer. Hillside Christian Church and a local Seventh Day Adventist church have also contributed.

“We thankful for their kind hearts,” said Igor Romanchenko.

Igor Romanchenko’s mother, Svitlana Romanchenko, 55, said that so far, the biggest surprise about the U.S. is how happy Americans seem. “Very friendly people,” she said.

Svitlana Romanchenko is taking English as a second language classes at Napa Valley Adult Education.

“Is very important,” for her to learn the language, she said.

The family has done a little bit of sightseeing including visiting San Francisco. They rode the ferry, which Igor Romanchenko especially enjoyed because it reminds him of his work.

Larysa Berezovska said she liked visiting Pier 39 in San Francisco. She also appreciates the clothing and other household supplies that have been donate to the family.

Emma, age 4, is taking dance lessons at NV Dance Company.

“Do you like dance class?” her father asked her.

“Yes!” Emma said emphatically. Not quite old enough for Kindergarten, Emma will likely start preschool in the fall.

Of course, all of this doesn’t mean the family doesn’t miss their home.

“It’s hard to understand why I’m here,” said Svitlana Romanchenko. “Why this war happened,” and in the 21st century?

“What is hard is to not understand,” when the war will be over, she said. “What is my future?”

Her son agreed. “We are fine now but we don’t know exactly what will be our future.”

The apartments they left behind (still standing) are providing shelter for other Ukraine refugees.

“We share that home,” with others in need, he said.

“Please continue pray for Ukraine,” Igor Romanchenko said. “My family is safe but many families is still not safe,” including Anastasiia Romanchenko’s family who remain in the Ukraine.

Igor Romanchenko said that his next steps include getting permission to work in the U.S. He’d like to go back to working at a port, perhaps in Oakland or San Francisco. “This would be good job,” said Romanchenko. He is ready to provide for his family again.

Svitlana Romanchenko, who is a nurse, said she would also like to work in health care again.

“We not just take and take, we like to be useful and serve what we can,” said Igor Romanchenko.

In the meantime, baby Mark is enjoying plenty of affection from all five of his Napa family members.

“Baby give us joy, change us for good,” said Igor Romanchenko. “We are so happy.”

“Thank you American people,” said Svitlana Romanchenko.