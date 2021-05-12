Unable to agree on hazard pay for grocery workers, Napa issues statement of thanks instead

But on March 23, a council vote to schedule a decision on a pay mandate for two weeks later was defeated 3-2. Vice Mayor Liz Alessio and council members Mary Luros and Bernie Narvaez rejected the supermarket-based mandate, saying its wording would leave out people doing similar work at Walmart, Target and other retail chains – many of them significant food sellers in their own right – who have faced similar risks from the coronavirus.

On April 6 – when the City Council was to have voted for or against a hazard-pay requirement – council members narrowly approved an order to city staff to re-draft the ordinance to more precisely define which businesses would be covered by the mandate. Instead, the council ultimately voted on and passed a statement of support for essential workers in general, rather than an ordinance.

In opposing the grocery-store mandate, Narvaez warned of the possibility that even a temporary raise could actually harm some employees, by pushing their income high enough to imperil their eligibility for federal and state aid like rent subsidies and free lunches at public schools. On Monday, he reiterated that concern.