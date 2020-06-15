Unable to host community events, Napa Valley Expo reports growing financial crisis

Anderson said California's state-owned fairgrounds need emergency funding in a new package of federal economic relief or else some facilities will end up having to close.

In an email, Anderson said the authority will save more than $20,000 a month with the retirements of himself and Carole Sanders, an Expo business assistant who also will continue working on a once-weekly contract.

Perhaps the greatest challenge in deciding when and how the Expo can welcome back large crowds is the uncertainty over when county and state public health officials will deem public gatherings safe, given the absence of a vaccine against the coronavirus, according to board president John Dunbar.

“We're hopeful we get updated guidance from the county soon about being able to host at least small gatherings on the Expo property,” he said. “We don't know what the size of the activities could be until we hear from the county, and the county is waiting on guidance from the state.”