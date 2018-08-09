Want a part in the fun?

Circus Imagination has shows at the Napa Town & Country Fair, which runs through Sunday at the Napa Valley Expo, at 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Circus Imagination is also hosting a 'clown college' with activities like juggling and hula-hooping until dusk each day.

Fair hours:

- Noon-10 p.m. Thursday- Saturday

- Noon-9 p.m. Sunday

For more information, visit napavalleyexpo.com/town-and-country-fair.