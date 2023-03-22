A budgeting oversight and higher utility costs have prompted the Napa Valley College board to approve an $825,000 adjustment to this year's budget.

The two-year college is recovering from years of deficit spending that placed the school on enhanced monitoring by an agency that accredits West Coast community colleges.

At the NVC board of trustees' Thursday meeting, James Reeves, vice president of business and finance, updated leaders on the college's Fund 11.

Reeves told the board that despite trending in a positive direction, the NVC's operating expenses have risen and are roughly $400,000 above their level from a year ago.

Reeves said that while the school's budget was still in “reasonable shape,” he acknowledged the budget change he recommended was “less modest” than anticipated.

Of the largest expenses that contributed to the $825,000 adjustment to NVC's 2022-23 general fund, one came from apprenticeship payments that had been overlooked for three years and accounted for $205,000 of the adjustment. The apprenticeship program enables NVC nursing students to train at Napa State Hospital.

High utility costs due to spiking natural gas prices, coupled with an unusually cold winter, accounted for another $280,000 of the adjustment. Reeves noted the utility bill was about five times higher than the college’s natural gas costs in the same period in an average year.

NVC plans to use funds from the salaries and benefits savings, which Reeves said were healthy, to pay for the unforeseen expenses.

Reeves said he believes despite this adjustment, revenues will continue to exceed spending and the college will be able to contribute to the general fund reserves at the end of the year.

Also Thursday, NVC’s senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Patricia van Leeuwaarde Moonsammy, shared a first reading of the college’s land acknowledgment, which will recognize indigenous peoples who historically held the land where the college's Napa campus now sits.

The board also endorsed the Napa Valley Transportation Authority's design concept for a second public transit stop north of the existing bus stop at the college, a plan intended to cut fuel consumption and travel times for students who commute to NVC on the Vine service.

