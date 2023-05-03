Unincorporated Napa County outside of cities saw little change in 2022 for total crimes in seven key categories, with only a slight uptick.

Reported crimes in the unincorporated county rose from 393 in 2021 to 401, the county sheriff’s office said. The categories are homicide, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, larceny/theft and stolen vehicles.

Sheriff Oscar Ortiz described the crime rate as “flatline, with a little blip here and there.”

For example, the unincorporated county from 2021 to 2022 saw burglaries rise from 67 to 80 and stolen vehicles rise from three to seven, but larceny/theft fall from 171 to 142 and rapes fall from 22 to 19. Homicides remained at zero.

“We know that Napa County continues to be a safe place to live, work and visit,” he said.

Ortiz on Tuesday gave a 2022 sheriff’s office report to the county Board of Supervisors. He mentioned various cases, such as a series of burglaries in the western hills. Detectives lifted a partial fingerprint, leading a July 1, 2022 arrest and later a conviction.

“The thing about residential burglary is, it’s an incredibly traumatizing and invasive thing to happen to somebody, to have their home broken into, their things gone through,” Ortiz said.

Napa County has the resources to investigate and do more than just produce a case number for insurance purposes, he said.

He also talked about the efforts of individual officers. One example occurred on Dec. 21, 2022 when, around 11 a.m., a woman jumped off the Maxwell Bridge that carries Imola Avenue over the Napa River. Ortiz said the woman intended to take her own life.

Sgt. Osvaldo Hernandez and Deputy Marcus Solis happened to be in the area and responded. They reached the Napa River near the Napa Valley Vine Trail segment and saw an empty canoe along the shore in a place where one would seldom find a canoe.

Hernandez and Solis got into the canoe, rowed across the river, found the woman, pulled her into the canoe and gave her CPR. An ambulance took her to the hospital. She survived.

Later, when Hernandez and Solis were recognized at a ceremony for their efforts, the woman and her family were there, Ortiz said.

“Their comments and the hug and embrace that that patient had with Sgt. Hernandez specifically is I will remember long into my elder years,” Ortiz said.

The statistics went beyond crimes. For example, the sheriff’s office completed 220 evictions in 2022, compared to 92 in 2021.

Ortiz said evictions stopped in 2020 by order of Gov. Gavin Newsom during the COVID-19 pandemic. Going into 2021, pandemic-era programs brought $12 million to assist families with back rents.

“What we’re seeing in 2022, that jump, actually it’s kind of returning to the normal,” Ortiz said. “Pre-COVID numbers were in the 230s.”

Ortiz talked about recruitment efforts at a time when various law enforcement agencies are vying for a shrinking pool of candidates. The sheriff’s office hired 13 people for sworn positions and lost 11.

A full staff would be 111 people, though the sheriff’s office actually recruits to have 114 because of attrition. There are about five vacancies. But four of the recruits are in the academy and four in training, so they don’t provide immediate help, Ortiz said.

“Shameless plug — if you know anybody who wants to go into law enforcement, we are hiring all the time,” Ortiz said.

Don’t think it will be easy, though. The sheriff’s office does extensive background checks, in-depth interviews and medical and psychological evaluations.

“The one thing we won’t do is lower our hiring standards,” Ortiz said.

Also on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors after asking questions approved allowing the sheriff’s office to continue using what the state considers “military equipment.” California law requires annual approval for such use from governing bodies.

A 2021 state bill authored by Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco, states various reasons for the requirement.

“The acquisition of military equipment and its deployment in our communities adversely impacts the public’s safety and welfare, including increased risk of civilian deaths, significant risks to civil rights, civil liberties, and physical and psychological well-being, and incurment of significant financial costs,” the law says.

The sheriff’s office over-reports the equipment that might be considered “military” to be transparent. But it doesn’t participate in a Department of Defense program to transfer military equipment to non-military law enforcement agencies, a sheriff’s memo said.

“On one hand, we would say none of our equipment is military equipment,” Ortiz said. “It’s law enforcement equipment.”

Napa County’s list includes such things as armor-piercing projectiles for the SWAT team, a Lenco BearCat G3 armored vehicle, and a tactical robot for audio and video reconnaissance. The list also describes such things as training requirements and protocols.

Some items can be used for crowd control and to control riots, such as grenades that can deliver chemical agents and a Stinger grenade with a blast that produces light and a loud sound and can project rubber pellets or chemicals.

No Napa County demonstrations have become riots, with buildings burned and projectiles thrown at officers or violent behavior, Ortiz said. That said, the sheriff’s office is required to have the ability to respond to riots, should they happen, he added.

Supervisor Joelle Gallagher asked that the crowd control policies be available to the public. Ortiz directed people to the sheriff’s website at https://www.countyofnapa.org/sheriff/. Among other things, the department posts its 692-page policy manual.

By the numbers Sheriff’s statistics for unincorporated Napa County Crime reports — 1,743 in 2022, 1,756 in 2021

Arrests — 708 in 2022, 619 in 2021

Vandalism reports — 68 in 2022, 72 in 2021

Homicides — 0 in 2022, 0 in 2021

Rape — 19 in 2022, 22 in 2021

Robbery — 6 in 2022, 6 in 2021

Assault — 146 in 2022, 124 in 2021

Burglary — 80 in 2022, 67 in 2021

Larceny/theft — 142 in 2022, 171 in 2021

Stolen vehicles — 7 in 2022, 3 in 2021

Total crimes — 401 in 2022, 393 in 2021

Evictions completed — 220 in 2022, 92 in 2021

Use of drones — 80 events, 126 flights, 24.1 hours for 2022 (Source: Napa County Sheriff’s Office)

