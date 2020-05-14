Union leaders: California governor to propose 10% pay cut

Lawmakers must pass an operating budget by June 15. .

On Wednesday, Newsom said his revised budget will include more than $200 million to increase the state’s preparations for looming wildfires and other disasters. That includes hiring 600 firefighters who will help make up for the loss of dozens of inmate firefighters who were paroled early to ease the risk of coronavirus outbreaks in state prisons.

It includes money for the state’s Public Utilities Commission to hire more than 100 people for a new wildfire safety division to oversee Pacific Gas and Electric and other power companies whose equipment can spark fires and who have increasingly turned out the lights to prevent ignitions during dry windstorms.

Newsom also wants to spend $50 million in grants to local governments to help prepare for those power shutoffs.

He has repeatedly noted that California is in a better position to deal with it than before the last recession. The state has at least $16 billion in its “rainy day fund.” The money isn't enough to cover the shortfall, but it cushions the blow.