United States conducts review of existing tariffs on European wines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The American wine industry is expected to continue to voice its opposition to tariffs on European wine in coming weeks as the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) undertakes a review on the duties.

Imported European wine is presently subject to a 25% tariff, part of a series of tariffs approved in October of last year by the World Trade Organization in retaliation for the European Union’s illegal subsidization of Airbus, an airplane manufacturer. (The United States has said the subsidies greatly disadvantaged the American aerospace industry.)

Wines more than 14% alcohol by volume or stored in containers larger than two liters are exempt from the tariffs.

It's not uncommon for luxury items like wine to wind up in the middle of trade disputes; China, for example, levied mounting tariffs on American wine as the trade war between the two nations has raged on.

The Trump Administration's decision to place tariffs on European wine, thought of especially in regions like Italy and France as culturally significant, serves also as a targeted rebuke, industry members say. But stakeholders add that though the tariffs were meant to punish foreign wine industries, they have harmed American businesses and consumers, too. EU wines are now significantly more expensive to import and distribute.