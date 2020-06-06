Unsung Heroes: American Canyon FedEx driver defies rain, heat and COVID-19

“That’s our mission, and we’re all proud to say we’re getting the job done,” he said.

Jeff Servente said FedEx officials have gone out of their way to ensure employees and customers alike are as safe as possible during this health crisis.

“The company has done an outstanding job making sure the drivers are as safe as possible; so the process is different now,” he said. “We were very happy when they launched the contact-less system; and we sanitize all the equipment, all the work spaces; and lots of other stuff is done to protect the employees, and we’ve all noticed it.”

Pierre Washington of American Canyon, a Servente family friend and FedEx customer, said Jeff Servente is a stand-up guy in and out of his FedEx uniform.

“He’s a quality citizen and community activist for American Canyon,” Washington said. “He works especially with the development and youth of the community.”

Jeff Servente said the best part of the new reality is there seems to be more gratitude in the air.