Unsung Heroes: American Canyon FedEx driver defies rain, heat and COVID-19

Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series profiling ordinary people doing extraordinary things in this time of crisis. The series is sponsored by the Napa Valley Vintners. If you have a suggestion for a person to profile, email online@napanews.com.
Jeff Servente of American Canyon has been driving and delivering for FedEx Express for some two decades and never considered himself anything like a hero. Essential, maybe, but not a hero.
His wife of 15 years, and his head cheerleader, Karina, begs to differ, and she responded to the Register's request for Unsung Heroes nominations.
This, Jeff Servente said, came as a surprise.
“The last feeling I have is as a hero. I don’t think there’s a driver in our building that considers himself a hero,” the Vallejo native said. “We aren’t doing anything we weren’t also doing last May. But, we’re proud to be ‘essential.’”
A former FedEx driver who met her husband at work, Karina Servente said her 46-year-old husband has been taking his role during the COVID-19 pandemic even more seriously than before, if that’s possible.
“Jeff has been working full time since the shelter-in-place order started, delivering essential meds and, believe or not, Instacart welcome letters, hundreds of them, and many more packages,” she said in her submission. “He also picks up medicine at Walmart, Safeway and Walgreens pharmacies since seniors are not able to go into the pharmacy themselves.”
She added that though you can’t see it through the face mask he wears religiously on the job, her husband “has kept the deliveries going with a smile on his face, no matter what. Rain or shine, he serves the residents of American Canyon and Vallejo.”
Despite the long hours at work, Karina Servente said that Jeff finds the time to help his 11-year-old son, Lorenzo, with his 5th grade math and language arts distance learning homework.
“I watched him putting in all those work hours and he never complained,” she said. “I admire him, and it makes me happy and proud.”
For his own part, Jeff Servente, who moved to American Canyon from San Rafael a decade ago, said he’s grateful that the pandemic has not impacted his regular routine.
Some things are different now, though, he said.
“Once the lock-down started, the ghost-town feeling was everywhere,” he said. “It was the most beautiful thing to not see the terrible traffic in American Canyon."
Also, it’s a strange paradox that everyone’s home, and that practically no one comes to the door, he said.
“I’ve never seen a phenomenon like it in my lifetime,” he said.
Though stressing that he doesn’t feel he’s going above and beyond his normal duties, Jeff Servente said he’s probably delivering 50 or more packages per day than usual since the sheltering started, but, that’s no big deal.
“That’s our mission, and we’re all proud to say we’re getting the job done,” he said.
Jeff Servente said FedEx officials have gone out of their way to ensure employees and customers alike are as safe as possible during this health crisis.
“The company has done an outstanding job making sure the drivers are as safe as possible; so the process is different now,” he said. “We were very happy when they launched the contact-less system; and we sanitize all the equipment, all the work spaces; and lots of other stuff is done to protect the employees, and we’ve all noticed it.”
Pierre Washington of American Canyon, a Servente family friend and FedEx customer, said Jeff Servente is a stand-up guy in and out of his FedEx uniform.
“He’s a quality citizen and community activist for American Canyon,” Washington said. “He works especially with the development and youth of the community.”
Jeff Servente said the best part of the new reality is there seems to be more gratitude in the air.
“The overwhelming support from the community, with ‘thank-you’ banners and signs and gifts,” he said. “Sometimes they yell ‘thank you’ though the window, or from inside the garage or on the roof. Knowing that they know you’re out nine or 10 hours per day … this has always been kind of a thankless job, and I know the overwhelming appreciation from the community is out there, and you can feel it.”
But, as restrictions start easing up, Jeff Servente said he’s “happy to see life picking back up” and getting back to normal.
Meanwhile, Karina and Lorenzo Servente say newspaper recognition or not, Jeff is their hero, and “we pray for him to be safe and healthy.”
“I work at the Napa Valley Unified School District lunch distribution in town (at American Canyon Middle School), and sometimes he drives by and waves at us, and it is always a joy to see him driving around American Canyon,” his wife said.
For Jeff, though, it’s all in a day’s work.
“I’ve been with FedEx through the 2008 recession and the South Napa Earthquake, but I never saw as much heartbreak and loss as there was with the fires, until this year,” he said. “It’s an honor to be out there helping out the community,” he said.
