Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series profiling ordinary people doing extraordinary things in this time of crisis. The series is sponsored by the Napa Valley Vintners. If you have a suggestion for a person to profile, email online@napanews.com.

Cameron Tangen starts his day with waffles. They’re the breakfast of choice for his 3-year-old son, Colby. He makes them while brewing a fresh cup of coffee for his wife Florie, before sitting down for work as a tech analyst.

The day is anything but predictable, says Tangen, who describes his son as an “intense, energetic kid” who “requires a ton of attention” and activity. He and his wife have always tried to limit his screen time, a task that’s become increasingly difficult as shelter-in-place conditions have persisted, schools remain closed and babysitters aren’t really an option, he says.

Tangen works from wherever he can find some quiet in the house. Sometimes that’s the bed, other times it’s at his desk, and sometimes it’s just standing up in a room that’s momentarily unoccupied.

Though Tangen’s figured out ways to carve out enough time to get his work done, it doesn’t always happen in the traditional eight-hour-day structure. His working blocks are punctuated by activities with Cody or tending to his wife, who is seven-months pregnant and ordered by the doctor to be on bed rest due to some complications with the pregnancy.

Like many other families in Napa, the Tangens’ lives have been upended by the coronavirus. Parents are wearing the hats of teacher, caretaker, lover and worker. Kids who would ordinarily soon be ending school and perhaps embarking on summer recreational programs and sports camps are stuck indoors. And everyone’s being asked to put major life celebrations – weddings, graduations, vacations – on hold and avoid social gatherings.

“We’re doing the best we can,” Cameron Tangen says, talking about the difficulty of managing both the logistics and personal needs of three people living in one house. “But my wife’s the real trooper here.”

Then there’s the stir-craziness. Tangen says they’ve been “strict” about following the stay-at-home orders, leaving the house only for groceries, meal take-out and the occasional outdoor visit to his mother-in-law’s house nearby so she can see her grandson while keeping a six-foot distance.

But it’s difficult to be sure other people are following the same protocols and taking similar precautions, Tangen says, so they haven’t yet felt comfortable socializing.

The family has developed certain routines to distinguish days from nights, weekdays from weekends.

Colby and Cameron Tangen cook together most weeknights. During the weekend, they pick up takeout, usually from their favorite local spots like Taqueria Maria, and Cameron will take Colby to the park. Sundays are chore days, Tangen says, when they clean the entire house together. Later that night, once Colby’s in bed, the parents participate in a weekly virtual happy hour where they’re able to check in with friends.

“I feel bad saying this, but because my son is so intense and requires so much attention, when we finally get to put him down to bed, we do look forward to those times. I’m grateful for that and for the fact that he’s always had a very regular sleep schedule,” Tangen said.

But perhaps the most important part of the week in the Tangen household is their continued work with their Jehovah’s Witness congregation. They meet virtually on Tuesday evenings with fellow members, and on Saturdays, they spend time doing ministry work by phone or through letter-writing; something they’d ordinarily do door-to-door.

“We believe that we get the strength from that to carry us through the week,” Tangen said.

Their devotion to their faith has proven a valuable tool in keeping their marriage on solid ground during these disconcerting times.

“To be honest, it certainly could be better,” Tangen said of prioritizing their relationship amidst a pregnancy, home-schooling and pandemic. “That’s why the spiritual stuff is important. We have an obligation towards each other to spend times with one another, and that’s a refreshing way to remind us of that.”

The Tangens have lived through the many disasters Napa’s faced in recent years. Compared to natural disasters, Tangen says this experience has been much more difficult.

“When a disaster strikes, it happens, but then it comes and goes and you sort of repair and put everything back together. Here, there’s no end in sight,” he said, adding the lack of interaction with friends makes it harder to really feel like the community can rebuild together.

In moments of doubt, Tangen says he and his family return to their faith.

“We believe that this is temporary and that mankind cannot solve these problems and that eventually God will take care of this stuff. That’s the real hope that we have, and it’s that hope that keeps us going really,” Tangen said.

