Unsung Heroes: ‘It’s a way of doing something to help,’ says Napa resident who has hand-sewn more than 500 masks during coronavirus pandemic

Lampton’s first batch of 15 face coverings were “gone in minutes” at the April 11 market, she says. Each was made of a fruit- or vegetable-themed fabric and could be tied around the head to keep it secure.

Using ties, Lampton says, was more time consuming, but she’s now developed a “new method” using elastic loops instead, so she’s able to crank out as many as 100 masks per week.

Since May 1, Lampton says she’s used 196 yards of fabric and at least 20 yards of elastic to make 504 face coverings.

“It’s a way of doing something to help. Everybody I know wants to do something because we have all this time on our hands now, and you might as well be doing something,” Lampton said of her motivation.

She’s quick to point out almost every quilter she knows is helping to sew masks, including many from the local quilting guild. Lampton works part time at Broadway Quilts in Sonoma, and she’s been told by her supervisors there that the store has seen a surge in demand in patrons looking to buy fabric exclusively for protective gear.