Napa Valley visitors paid top dollar in 2022 to stay overnight in wine country, leading to record revenue for Napa County lodging providers.

According to the hospitality analytics company STR, Napa County room rates averaged $469.69 per night in 2022. That’s a 16% increase from 2021. Total hotel revenue in Napa County in 2022 hit a new high of $573 million, compared to $437 million the year before. Occupancy also rose to a three-year high of 63.6%.

“Demand for the Napa Valley destination was exceptionally strong in 2022,” wrote Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley.

“When travelers felt safe to do so, they picked Napa Valley for their vacation not just once, but often made repeat visits,” she said. “The result is our unique lodging properties were able to demand a premium.”

Part of that uniqueness comes from the number of hotel rooms in the valley, said the CEO.

Gallagher pointed out that Napa County is home to just 5,700 hotel rooms, which is far fewer than other similar California destinations such as Monterey, San Francisco and Sonoma counties. For example, some San Francisco hotels have as many rooms as the entire town of Yountville.

Room rates for those other counties average significantly less than in Napa County. In San Francisco, the average daily room rate for 2022 was $231. In Monterey County it was $290 and in Sonoma County, $226, according to STR data.

Napa County was able to return quickly to pre-pandemic revenues “and ultimately exceed results due to the hard work of our vintner and hospitality communities who laid a foundation of quality and have been cultivating the Napa Valley brand for decades,” she said.

This recovery was not felt throughout the state, Gallagher noted. "Napa Valley recovered faster and more completely than other California destinations,” she said.

Gallagher also that strong hotel revenue translates to “higher quality of life” for residents thanks to increased funding from the transient occupancy tax, the room tax charged to hotel guests.

According to Visit Napa Valley, for the fiscal year that ended in June 2022, $68 million in TOT was collected for the general funds of Napa County cities and towns – $13 million more than the previous high-water mark in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

“That is a significant boost in visitor-paid revenue for our local governments to pay for resident services like parks and recreation, roads and sidewalk improvement, and fire and safety,” said Gallagher.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Napa Valley “was in the enviable position of experiencing a very predictable pattern of visitation with higher occupancy in late spring through fall, followed by a ‘shoulder season’ from November through March,” said Gallagher.

After the instability of the pandemic, “we have begun to see a return to the predictable pre-pandemic patterns," she continued. "Ultimately, this makes it easier for our hospitality business to plan, staff, and provide the high level of hospitality that Napa Valley is known for.”

Tom Davies, chair of the Visit Napa Valley board, commented on the difference in room rates among counties.

“Clearly we outperformed all these areas, which shows that Napa Valley is still a very hot destination,” said Davies. “But we should be cautious because we don’t want to alienate visitors from the Napa Valley.”

“It’s important that we stay approachable,” he said. As long as the valley offers quality experiences in all price ranges, from Michelin-starred restaurants to food trucks, “we’ll be in great shape.”

Jeri Hansen, president and CEO of the Napa Chamber of Commerce, said the 2022 results indicate the strength and appeal of Napa Valley and “that travelers are ready to come back to experience our hospitality and this special place.”

It is also a positive signal for the business community overall, said Hansen.

“The strong recovery of our lodging and visitation signals that doing business in Napa is a good investment,” she said.

