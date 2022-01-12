Upcoming city of Napa redistricting workshops canceled or switched to virtual

Three community members showed up to the city of Napa’s recent virtual redistricting community workshop, the second workshop overall, an improvement on the zero community members who showed up to the city’s first workshop held in-person at Napa Valley College last month and the one member of the public who showed up at a subsequent public hearing later in December.

The virtual meeting held last Thursday will likely resemble what’s to come for the city's redistricting process. Two in-person workshops scheduled for Jan. 15 have been canceled and two in-person workshops planned for Jan. 30 will be held virtually instead because of the current surge of COVID-19 cases, according to city clerk Tiffany Carranza.

The two upcoming public hearings on redistricting — which are held during Napa City Council meetings — will also be held virtually, the city announced last week.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

If everything goes according to plan, the city is looking to wrap up the redistricting process and approve the final district map on March 8, a little over a month before the April 17 deadline. The March 8 hearing is currently planned to be in-person, but could switch to virtual as well depending on COVID-19 conditions at that time.

The city is currently considering moving forward with the current district map, created with 2010 Census data during the city’s switch to district elections in 2020.

The city received a considerable amount of feedback to create that map, which was used for the 2020 City Council elections, including 44 proposed maps and 58 community of interest worksheets. (A community of interest is broadly defined as people with shared economic or social interests who live in a defined area.)

In comparison, the city this time around has received four proposed draft maps and three community of interest worksheets. The final map will be used for the 2022 Napa City Council elections, during which two seats — currently held by councilmembers Liz Alessio and Mary Luros — will be up for the vote.

Every jurisdiction that uses district elections is required to redistrict every time new Census data comes out, once a decade, to correct for demographic changes that occurred over the previous decade. The city would be allowed to move forward with the current district map, however, because the districts with the largest and smallest populations still only deviate 7.6% in population from each other using 2020 Census data, falling a few percentage points beneath a legal threshold that requires the districts not deviate 10% or more in population.

The virtual workshop held last week was similar in content to other recent redistricting presentations. Sophia Garcia, a demographer from Redistricting Partners, gave a PowerPoint presentation, explained redistricting and communities of interest and why community feedback is vital for determining both, and gave a demonstration of how to use the city’s DistrictR mapping tool.

Garcia explained, for example, that communities of interest are the building blocks of districts, and they're designed to be subjective and open-ended so community members can accurately define what the communities of interest actually consist of. The public should care about defining their communities, she said, because they’re experts on their neighborhoods and the opportunity for input only comes around each decade.

Garcia also ran through a series of questions about the redistricting, elaborating on some of the nuances of the process. A group of renters that lives downtown, for example, counts as a community of interest, she said. Historical communities and areas with historic discrimination can and should be recognized as communities of interest when drawing maps, she added.

But a statewide group of fans of the San Francisco Giants wouldn’t be considered a community of interest because it’s not a distinct enough group to draw on a map, Garcia said.

The city is still looking to receive additional feedback from the community, either in the form of community of interest worksheets or maps, or suggested district maps.

For more information about the City of Napa redistricting process, visit cityofnapa.org/1010/Redistricting

City of Napa redistricting public hearings and community workshops COMMUNITY WORKSHOPS Sunday, January 30, 2022 10-11:30 a.m. virtual. 1:30-3 p.m. virtual. PUBLIC HEARINGS Unless they're held virtually, Public Hearings will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber located inside City Hall at 955 School St. (virtual hearing) Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, (with maps) (virtual hearing) Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, (with maps and Introduction/1st Reading of Ordinance) (Currently planned as an in-person hearing) Tuesday, March 8, 2022, (with maps - Final Adoption/2nd Reading of Ordinance)

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.