Update: 4 hikers rescued near Linda Falls in Angwin

Four people who went off the trail while hiking Sunday afternoon in steep terrain near Linda Falls outside Angwin had to be rescued, Cal Fire reported Monday.

Five volunteers with the Angwin Volunteer Fire Department Association, which staffs the Napa County Fire Department's Angwin station, hiked nearly four miles round trip to rescue the hikers -- two adults and two children, said J.R. Rogers, volunteer fire chief.

The hikers had scattered off the beaten path after encountering a bee hive, Rogers said. They were found a quarter mile off the trail and were led to safety in terrain dotted with large boulders, he said.

A paramedic with AMR accompanied the volunteer firefighters. Contrary to an earlier report, the hikers were in good condition and did not need follow-up medical care, Rogers said.

Linda Falls is a nature area owned by the Land Trust of Napa County that contains a waterfall created by Conn Creek, he said.