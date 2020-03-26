Update: A seventh Napa County COVID-19 case -- a resident of Calistoga

Napa County Public Health reported Napa County's sixth and seventh cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19 -- an American Canyon resident who is hospitalized outside the county and a Calistoga resident who is in isolation.

Napa County had been the last Bay Area county to report a confirmed coronavirus case until Sunday when the first two were reported. A third was disclosed on Tuesday, then three on Wednesday, including the American Canyon case, and the Calistoga case on Thursday..

This increase in confirmed cases coincides with the county ramping up testing.

Of the seven cases, four are City of Napa residents, with one each from St. Helena, American Canyon and Calistoga. Six of the seven were reported to be in isolation and not requiring hospitalization.

Health workers try to identify close contacts of each patient, the county said.

As of Thursday morning, California had more than 3,000 confirmed cases, the U.S. nearly 80,000.