Update: A seventh Napa County COVID-19 case -- a resident of Calistoga

Napa County Public Health reported Napa County's sixth and seventh cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19 -- an American Canyon resident who is hospitalized outside the county and a Calistoga resident who is in isolation.
Napa County had been the last Bay Area county to report a confirmed coronavirus case until Sunday when the first two were reported. A third was disclosed on Tuesday, then three on Wednesday, including the American Canyon case, and the Calistoga case on Thursday..
This increase in confirmed cases coincides with the county ramping up testing.
Of the seven cases, four are City of Napa residents, with one each from St. Helena, American Canyon and Calistoga. Six of the seven were reported to be in isolation and not requiring hospitalization.
Health workers try to identify close contacts of each patient, the county said.
As of Thursday morning, California had more than 3,000 confirmed cases, the U.S. nearly 80,000.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Demand increases for Napa food relief
I in Kind
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Downtown Calistoga
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Watershed initiative
Napa seniors
Trader Joe's
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Castello di Amorosa
Beringer closed
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
La Morenita lunch
School offers free meals for kids
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
Calistoga school lunch
Napa Premium Outlets
Archer Hotel
Hillside Christian Church online service
Peet's without customers
Oxbow Public Market
Lululemon
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Outside Oxbow Public Market
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
St. Helena Shelter in Place
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
Stocking at Target
Milk at Raley's
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Ciccio
Napa Target
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
In this Series
Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan
-
Updated
Update: A seventh Napa County COVID-19 case -- a resident of Calistoga
-
Even during the coronavirus threat, a full census count of Napa County is 'critical'
-
Updated
Using extra wipes these days? Napa Sanitation District says please don't flush them
- 92 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.