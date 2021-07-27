Update: Aircraft briefly called to area of house fire in east Napa, Cal Fire says

Updated at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday — A fire Tuesday evening that consumed a house under construction east of Napa briefly prompted the arrival of firefighting aircraft to the site less than a mile north of Skyline Wilderness Park, according to authorities.
The blaze was reported to Cal Fire at 5:17 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue in the Coombsville area, and fire crews arrived to find the unfinished home in flames, according to a spokesperson at Cal Fire’s St. Helena office. A streaming video feed at the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. website showed the structure fully consumed by fire, in an area surrounded by vineyards.
Because it was unclear from early reports whether the fire had broken out in a building or in vegetation, two air tankers, a helicopter and an air-attack plane were called to the area in case wildland firefighting was needed, according to Erick Hernandez, Napa County Fire inspector. However, the blaze was found to be limited to the house and the airborne response was called off, he said.
The fire was contained at about 6:18 p.m., according to Cal Fire Capt. Aaron Loscar. The cause remained under investigation Tuesday night.
