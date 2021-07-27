 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Aircraft briefly called to area of house fire in east Napa, Cal Fire says

Update: Aircraft briefly called to area of house fire in east Napa, Cal Fire says

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Fourth Ave Fire

A fire was reported in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue in Napa on Tuesday afternoon.

 Courtesy of John Zimmermann

Updated at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday — A fire Tuesday evening that consumed a house under construction east of Napa briefly prompted the arrival of firefighting aircraft to the site less than a mile north of Skyline Wilderness Park, according to authorities.

The blaze was reported to Cal Fire at 5:17 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue in the Coombsville area, and fire crews arrived to find the unfinished home in flames, according to a spokesperson at Cal Fire’s St. Helena office. A streaming video feed at the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. website showed the structure fully consumed by fire, in an area surrounded by vineyards.

Because it was unclear from early reports whether the fire had broken out in a building or in vegetation, two air tankers, a helicopter and an air-attack plane were called to the area in case wildland firefighting was needed, according to Erick Hernandez, Napa County Fire inspector. However, the blaze was found to be limited to the house and the airborne response was called off, he said.

The fire was contained at about 6:18 p.m., according to Cal Fire Capt. Aaron Loscar. The cause remained under investigation Tuesday night.

Flames ripped through a house under construction on Fourth Avenue early Tuesday evening, less than a mile north of Skyline Wilderness Park.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems push to finish infrastructure bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News