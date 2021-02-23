 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Aircraft reportedly bound for Napa crashes after takeoff from Livermore, no injuries reported
UPDATE: Aircraft reportedly bound for Napa crashes after takeoff from Livermore, no injuries reported

  • Updated
Updated Feb. 24 to include reported ID of pilot.

Livermore police say a small private aircraft experiencing engine trouble Tuesday evening crashed on a highway ramp on Isabel Avenue near I-580. The passenger and pilot told KPIX-TV that they were en route to Napa when the plane lost power on takeoff.

The plane touched down on Isabel Avenue and collided with a vehicle about 5:10 p.m., police said. The men told KPIX that they were not hurt and police said nobody on the ground was injured.

The men said the plane is based in Napa. The pilot identified himself to KPIX as Josh Redsun and his passenger as his father. A phone number listed for a Joshua Redsun in Fairfield was not in service on Wednesday.

The aircraft, a 1967 Mooney M20E, is registered to Maciel Cicero of San Francisco, but it is listed in FAA records as a "fractional ownership" aircraft.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

