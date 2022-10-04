 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: American Canyon woman dies after crash on Napa County road

Updated at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday — A 31-year-old woman from American Canyon has died after a single-car crash on a rural Napa County road Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol announced.

The wreck occurred at about 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Henry Road west of the Dealy Lane intersection. The woman was at the wheel of a Honda Civic when it veered off the roadway’s north shoulder and struck a large oak tree, according to a CHP news release and the agency’s online incident log.

The woman, who was the car’s only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. She had not been identified as of Wednesday morning.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

