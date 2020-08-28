Update: Angwin evacuation lifted; St. Helena Hospital reopens Saturday

Without patients to care for, the staff was able to give the facility an intensive cleaning. "The hospital has never looked so good. Everything is spic and span," Williams said.

The hospital's off-site clinics in Napa, St. Helena and Calistoga had remained open during the fires.

Both the Napa-centered Hennessey Fire and the larger, all-encompassing LNU Lightning Complex fires showed little growth overnight, Cal Fire reported Friday morning.

The Hennessey Fire grew by a little more than 2,000 acres, and has now blackened a total of 313,536 acres in four counties, Cal Fire said. The fire has been considered 33% contained for the past day, with most growth in Yolo and Lake counties.

The northwest tip of the Hennessey Fire, burning just south of Middletown in Lake County, remains the top priority Friday for firefighting efforts on the LNU Lightning Complex fires, Cal Fire officials said.

"We're going to try and close up this last piece of line down through the area immediately above Angwin and Calistoga and some other communities in Napa County," said Cal Fire Operations Section Chief Chris Waters at a Friday morning briefing.