SAN RAFAEL -- Marin County sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed one person and injured two others at the Helen Vine Recovery Center early Monday morning, a sheriff's sergeant said.
The suspect was taken into custody late Monday morning or early this afternoon, sheriff's Sgt. Michael Brovelli said. More details were not immediately available.
The sheriff's office responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. that staff members at the center at 291 Smith Ranch Road had been shot, Brovelli said. Sheriff's officials said this afternoon that the shooting was isolated to the facility itself and no clients were among the injured.
One man was killed and a man and a woman were injured and remain at Marin General Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.
The licensed 26-bed, co-ed detoxification program at the Helen Vine Recovery Center has been part of Buckelew Programs since April 2011.
Buckelew Programs said in a statement that its focus in the coming days will be on the safety and well-being of clients and families of those affected.
"We want to thank everyone for their support in this trying time," the statement said.