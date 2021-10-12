Update: Authorities wait to question man found near burning car near site of American Canyon fire

The man who was arrested near the site of a 132-acre fire Monday evening in American Canyon remained hospitalized Tuesday with burn injuries as authorities prepared to question him in connection to the blaze, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Spreading quickly over arid grasslands, the Newell Fire broke out shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday in the Newell Open Space Preserve on American Canyon’s east side. The blaze prompted a brief evacuation warning for residents of the Via Bellagio neighborhood and forced the closure of American Canyon Road into the city.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The Newell Fire was 60% contained as of 8:04 a.m. Tuesday, Cal Fire reported, revising its size downward from the 150 acres it announced Monday night.

A 26-year-old man was detained near the site of the fire in the Newell Preserve. Sheriff’s deputies encountered him near a car that was in flames and off the road, and the man had suffered burns, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. Witnesses saw the man trying to run from the burning car and pointed him out to law enforcement officers, Wofford said.

The 2000 Honda Accord sedan had been reported stolen in Vallejo earlier Monday, Wofford said.