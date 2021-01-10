 Skip to main content
Update: Bird strike cuts power to more than 500 PG&E customers near Napa

pg&e logo

A PG&E truck.

 Register file photo

Updated at 6:18 p.m. — An outage cut off power to 504 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers south of Napa after a bird struck a power line late Sunday afternoon, the utility reported.

The disruption began at 4:27 p.m. and affected an area covering Highways 12/29 and 221 south of Napa and east of the Napa River, including the western portion of Jameson Canyon Road, according to PG&E’s online outage map. By 5:30 p.m., all but three customers had had their service restored, PG&E spokesperson Karly Hernandez reported.

Cal Fire personnel responded at 4:31 p.m. to a reported electrical spark and vegetation fire near the Napa Sanitation treatment plant at 1515 Soscol Ferry Road, according to spokesperson David Peña. Flames spread to an area 4 feet square before burning out, he said.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

