Update: Bird strike cuts power to more than 500 PG&E customers near Napa

Updated at 6:18 p.m. — An outage cut off power to 504 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers south of Napa after a bird struck a power line late Sunday afternoon, the utility reported.
The disruption began at 4:27 p.m. and affected an area covering Highways 12/29 and 221 south of Napa and east of the Napa River, including the western portion of Jameson Canyon Road, according to PG&E’s online outage map. By 5:30 p.m., all but three customers had had their service restored, PG&E spokesperson Karly Hernandez reported.
Cal Fire personnel responded at 4:31 p.m. to a reported electrical spark and vegetation fire near the Napa Sanitation treatment plant at 1515 Soscol Ferry Road, according to spokesperson David Peña. Flames spread to an area 4 feet square before burning out, he said.
WATCH NOW: PFIZER VACCINE APPEARS EFFECTIVE AGAINST NEW CORONAVIRUS VARIANT
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Napa County is looking for ways to make the recent megafires a memory, not a harbinger.
Fumé Bistro’s owner Terry Letson announced the switch to carry-out service in a letter posted to Facebook.
Napa County residents will be vaccinated in various stages dictated by their occupation, health and age, among other considerations.
Napa’s police chief resigns, after less than three years on the job, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.
Napa County’s luxurious Meadowood Napa Valley resort is preparing for its rebirth following the devastation of the Glass Fire that caused an e…
Some in Napa Valley's hospitality workforce haven't worked since the spring. Others thought they'd survived the worst of the pandemic — only t…
Napa County is seeking ways to keep the 2021 fire season from being a repeat of 2020 and 2017.
Three Upvalley cities ranked high in a new report on the Safest Cities in California.
COMMENTARY: On a Saturday outing, Kevin Courtney found himself in a town he hardly recognized anymore.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com