Update: Body of swimmer who disappeared in Lake Berryessa found

Updated at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday – Authorities have recovered the body of a male swimmer who disappeared Monday afternoon in the waters of Lake Berryessa, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford confirmed the recovery of a drowning victim, after first responders were called to an emergency off the Oak Shores Day Use Area at about 1 p.m. Monday.

Members of the sheriff’s office dive team found the swimmer’s body at about noon Tuesday, according to Wofford. The location of the recovery and the identity of the victim were not immediately available.

Deputies, paramedics and members of Cal Fire and Capell Valley Fire were called to Oak Shores at 5560 Berryessa Knoxville after receiving a 911 call that a swimmer had gone under, according to sheriff’s Lt. Jon Thompson. A sheriff’s dive team joined the search, as did a California Highway Patrol air unit.

Using boat-based sonar and a remote-controlled underwater vehicle, the sheriff’s office continued the search past 9 p.m. Monday and resumed searching on Tuesday, Thompson said.

An American Medical Response ambulance was called to Lake Berryessa after the emergency call, but Thompson reported the search turned into a recovery operation rather than a rescue later Monday.