Update: Body recovered in Lake Berryessa after reported boating accident

Updated at 12:06 p.m. Saturday — Authorities have recovered the body of a female who died late Friday afternoon in a boating accident in Lake Berryessa, the Napa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed.
Sheriff's deputies were called to the lake just before 5 p.m. after reports that the female had fallen off a boat in the mouth of the narrows in the lake's southeast section, north of the Pleasure Cove Resort. Her body was recovered shortly before 9 p.m. in water about 150 feet deep, according to sheriff's spokesperson Henry Wofford.
The victim had not yet been identified as of noon Saturday, pending notification of relatives.
Wofford said the agency has not classified Friday's incident as a drowning. Three people have drowned in Lake Berryessa this summer, most recently on July 10, when an 18-year-old Vallejo man slipped and fell from a log on which he was standing near the Smittle Creek Day Use Area on Knoxville Road.
