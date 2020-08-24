Update: Cal Fire anticipates lifting some evacuation orders in Napa County today

Napa County escaped a new round of lightning strikes Sunday night, leaving Cal Fire officials optimistic that they are gaining the upper hand on the Hennessey Fire that has encircled Lake Berryessa and made inroad into two adjacent counties.

"I'm feeling very confident about where we're standing today. Working with all the counties, the plans are coming together," said Cal Fire Chief Sean Kavanagh at a mid-day news conference at the Calistoga Fairgrounds.

Many evacuation orders will be lifted later on Monday in Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties, officials said. The Hennessey Fire has put 17,000 Napa County residents under mandatory or advisory evacuations.

The Red Flag warning issued in advance of a possible thunderstorm Sunday was lifted when the electrical activity didn't materialize.

Cal Fire has begun assessing the damage caused by the Hennessey Fire, an amalgam of seven other fires that as of Monday morning had burned 293,602 acres and killed three people in Napa County.

The Hennessey Fire is part of the LNU Lightning Complex that has burned 350,030 acres as of early Monday in five counties and destroyed 871 structures.

Assessing the damage from the widespread wildfires will be a "huge undertaking," Kavanagh said.