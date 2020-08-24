Update: Cal Fire begins lifting some evacuation orders in Napa County

Cal Fire has begun assessing the damage caused by the Hennessey Fire, an amalgam of seven other fires that as of Monday morning had burned 293,602 acres and killed three people in Napa County.

The Hennessey Fire is part of the LNU Lightning Complex that has burned 350,030 acres as of early Monday in five counties and destroyed 871 structures.

Assessing the damage from the widespread wildfires will be a "huge undertaking," Kavanagh said.

Cal Fire said progress has been good in working from Interstate 80 in Solano County to Atlas Peak in east Napa to tame the fire, allowing "repopulation" to start Monday.

Cal Fire's current priority is solidifying a fire line from Atlas Peak up to Pope Valley and the Palisades behind Calistoga, and on to Lake County, said Operations Chief Chris Waters.

"We're starting to feel better about that containment" even as fire is pushing toward Butts Canyon Road, Waters said.

The Hennessey Fire grew by only 3,500 acres Sunday night and is now considered 26% contained.

The fire has claimed five civilian lives -- three in Napa County last week on a residential property near Lake Berryessa, and two in Solano County,