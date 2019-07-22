Cal Fire is fighting a vegetation fire that started early Monday afternoon in the vicinity of Highway 128 and Wragg Canyon Road in rural Napa County and had burned 45 acres by 4 p.m.
Residents in the vicinity were being evacuated as Cal Fire brought in air and ground units. Highway 128 was reported closed between Wragg Canyon Road and Markley Cove.
Napa County Office of Emergency Services reported that residences were being evacuated on the south side of Highway 128 between the 6500 and 7000 blocks.
Smoke from what Cal Fire is calling the Canyon fire could be spotted from the city of Napa, southwest of the blaze.
Smoke can be seen from PG&E monitoring cameras in the area.